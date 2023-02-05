FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis has been arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence in South Florida, according to reports.

The 34-year-old was arrested and taken into custody by the Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Davis was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI alcohol or drugs, first offense.

Fox News reported that talk-show host Andy Slater stated Davis crashed his vehicle into a disabled car on the side of the highway, hitting a person next to it.

When police arrived on the scene, they reportedly found Davis asleep on the side of the road. Slater added that Davis told police he had “two mixed drinks and was coming from a club.” Davis also reportedly told officials that he was tired when they asked why he was sleeping on the side of the road.

According to Fox News, the person hit was taken to a local hospital with “multiple injuries.”

Police records indicate that as of Sunday morning, Davis is currently being held in the Broward County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Davis was drafted as a first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2009. He spent three seasons with the Dolphins before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

Following a six-year stint with the Colts, Davis joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018, where he ended his career on the field.

While in Buffalo, Davis famously retired during halftime of the Bills’ Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Davis “pulled himself out of the game.”

“He communicated to us that he was done,” McDermott said.

Davis later released a statement explaining his decision: “This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL, but in my 10th NFL season, I have been doing what my body has been programmed to do: Get ready to play on game day. I’ve endured multiple surgeries and played through many different injuries throughout my career and, over the last few weeks, this was the latest physical challenge.”

The two-time Pro Bowler ended his career with 22 interceptions, 395 combined tackles, and 97 passes defended over 121 games.