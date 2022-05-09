ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A former NBA player died early Monday morning in an Orlando shooting, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified 30-year-old Adreian Payne as the victim in a shooting on Egret Shores Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Payne used to play for the Orlando Magic basketball team.

Deputies said Payne was suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

WESH reported that Dority was at the scene of the shooting and was interviewed by detectives at the OCSO headquarters.

NBA records said Payne previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks before playing for the Orlando Magic from 2016 to 2018.

Prior to his death, Payne played for Juventus Utena of the Lithuanian Basketball League.