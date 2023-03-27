OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Naval rescue swimmer from Illinois was put behind bars after allegedly attacking a condo security guard and trying to drown him, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Seth Beavers, 33, of Sterling Illinois was held without bond in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. He was booked at around 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Deputies said they were called to a condominium property on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island at around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, March 24. A security guard told deputies Beavers was at the pool after hours.

The security guard “asked Beavers to leave” but said Beavers instead “started a physical altercation” and told the security guard “he would drown him.”

The security guard told deputies Beavers rolled him into the pool “against his will,” hit him in the head, and pushed him underwater.

Deputies said the security guard was able to “briefly get away,” before Beavers hit him again, wrapped his arm around his neck, and pulled him back into the water.

Beavers “fully submerged his head as if he was trying to purposefully drown him,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The security guard told deputies “he feared he was going to die during the encounter.”