Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The former Democratic candidate for Florida governor was involved in a suspected drug-related incident this week, police say.

According to a Miami Beach police report, Andrew Gillum was in a hotel room with two other men. One of the men he was with was treated for a possible drug overdose, the report says.

Police say they were called to the hotel room for a cardiac arrest. When they got to the scene, the patient was being treated by firefighters.

According to the police report, the patient who was being treated had rented the hotel room Thursday. The third man in the room told officers he arrived at the hotel just after 11 p.m. and found the patient and Gillum inside the hotel room under the influence of an unknown substance, the police report says.

Police say the third man told them the possible overdose patient collapsed in a prone position on the hotel bed. The man also told police he saw Gillum inside the bathroom vomiting, the police report says.

Officers noted in their report that they tried to talk to Gillum but stated Gillum was unable to communicate “due to his inebriated state.” Firefighters responded a second time to the hotel to check on Gillum and say he was stable and his vitals were normal, the report says. He later left the hotel room and returned home without incident.

Police say they found three small clear plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth inside the hotel room.

Gillum released the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” Gillum said. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts,” he added. “I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

No charges have been filed at this time.

