TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former high school teacher in Florida who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been found dead, according to an affidavit.

Charles Maglio, 54, who taught at Wellington High School in Wellington, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area near his home in Coral Springs on Oct. 1, according to an investigation report.

According to the affidavit, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after it was reported that Maglio sent flowers to the teen at the restaurant where she worked. The restaurant’s manager became suspicious and called the flower company, which gave Maglio’s name. The manager contacted the school’s principal, who notified the sheriff’s office of the matter.

When the girl got home from work, she texted Maglio, giving him “a heads up about a possible investigation.” The affidavit said the teen deleted all their texts and advised him to do the same.

According to the affidavit, the teen told investigators she would stay the night at his apartment and they had multiple sexual encounters. She also said Maglio bought her things and was counting down the days until she was 18 years old on a calendar.

“I don’t want him to get in trouble. I’m in love with him,” the teen said, according to the affidavit.

Officials said male DNA was found on the teen’s undergarments, which were purchased by Maglio.

Maglio was arrested on Sept. 8, 2023, on felony charges of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and an offense against students by authority figures.

Court documents showed he was set to be arraigned on Oct. 12, but the case was closed and all future court dates were canceled because the defendant had died.