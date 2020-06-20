Former Florida State football player wants stadium renamed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida State football player is leading a drive to rename the university’s stadium, asserting in a petition that the man it is named for, Doak S. Campbell, was a segregationist.

Kendrick Scott, who was a linebacker for the school from 1991 to 1994, wants Campbell’s name removed from the stadium.

Campbell served as president of Florida State College for Women when he led its transition in 1947 to a coed campus renamed as Florida State University, now one of the state’s largest.

With a capacity for more than 79,000 spectators, the stadium is said to be the largest structure constructed out of bricks in the United States.

