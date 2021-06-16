Former Florida school employees who dragged student will not face charges, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Central Florida parents say they will continue fighting for justice for their child.

Video showed their 6-year-old son being dragged down a school hallway by a dean and the school guardian.

No charges will be filed, and the boy’s parents will continue trying to change the state attorney’s mind.

The little boy’s parents have been trying for months to convince the State Attorney’s Office that the school staff members should face criminal charges. They say the law protecting teachers and other school employees needs to be changed.

“We’re never the same. I’ve shared before, my son will never be the same,” said Marian Findley.

Marian and Kevin Findley told our NBC affiliate, WESH 2 News, that what can be seen in the video took part of her son’s childhood. The video shows him being dragged through the hallways of Eustis Heights Elementary School and he was picked up off the ground by his pants. It happened back in March.

The kindergartener also said one staff member grabbed him by the neck in an office.

The school guardian and dean, seen in the video, resigned soon after but were not criminally charged.

The Findley’s met with the State Attorney’s Office in Lake County this week, hoping to change their minds, but they were told there would be no charges.

The State Attorney’s Office memo explaining the decision says the child did not suffer injury and that there is no other evidence to back up the boy’s claim that he was choked.

It cites previous court rulings that say school employees can use force. “Those who are in charge of children, taking the place of their parent, may place their hands on their charge in order to discipline or keep them from hurting others.”

The Findley’s say what they saw in the video is not reasonable and the law should better protect kids.

“To you and me it might be clear as day what’s reasonable and what’s not. But what we’re finding is you have to go a step further and define what’s reasonable.”