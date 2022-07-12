PALM COAST, Fla. — A former school bus driver in Flagler County reportedly accepted a plea agreement after he was accused of driving a school bus drunk with 40 children on board.

WESH 2 News reported Mark McNeill, 60, pleaded no contest to charges of child neglect and DUI, and will spend 18 months in prison, be on probation for three and a half years and complete a residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

According to WESH, back in February McNeill was arrested after law enforcement found he had a blood alcohol level four times higher than the legal limit while driving a bus of middle school students.

“I’m embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone that was involved, especially the students,” WESH reported he said in a brief statement to the court.

He was fired by the school system back in March according to WESH and has been in jail since June after he showed up to a hearing intoxicated.