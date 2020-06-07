Former Florida officer gets 2 1/2 years for buying child porn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for buying child pornography over the internet.

Court records show 45-year-old Gabriel Albala was sentenced this week in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

The former Boynton Beach police officer pleaded guilty in January to possessing child pornography.

The FBI learned of Albala following the arrest of a man who sold child pornography on the internet. Investigators used the seller’s records to track down his customers, including Albala.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: