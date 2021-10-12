Former Florida judge arrested after pulling gun on neighbor, police say

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Police say a former South Florida judge who resigned this year amid misconduct allegations is now accused of pulling a gun on a man who wanted to be let into his apartment complex.

Miguel Fernando Mirabel was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm following an argument on Sunday at in Coral Gables. Police say they began arguing after the man asked Mirabel to open the gate for him.

Mirabel then pulled out a gun. An arrest report says aspects of the 911 call contradict Mirabel’s version of events.

It was not immediately known whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

