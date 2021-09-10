Former Florida high court Chief Justice Grimes dies at 97

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Grimes has died at the age of 97. The high court announced he died Friday in Tallahassee.

Republican Gov. Bob Martinez appointed Grimes to the Supreme Court in 1987, and he served until 1997. He was chief justice from 1994 to 1996, during which he authorized the court to establish a website. The high court said it was one of the first courts in the world to have an internet presence.

Grimes was a lawyer with the Holland & Knight firm in Bartow before being appointed a judge on the Second District Court of Appeal in Lakeland in 1973.

The native of Peoria, Illinois, received his undergraduate (1950) and law degree (1954) from the University of Florida.

He married his wife, Fay Fulghum of Lakeland, while still in college. Together, they had four daughters: Gay, Mary June, Sue, and Sheri.