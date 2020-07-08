Live Now
Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson dies at 98

Florida

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Graham, left, poses with his running mate Wayne Mixson of Marianna in Grahams room at a Miami Hotel Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1978 while looking at election returns. In the center next to their husbands are Adele Graham and Margie Mixson. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson, whose three-day term was shortest in state history, has died. He was 98.  

Mixson took over the top spot on Jan. 3, 1987, when Gov. Bob Graham resigned early to be sworn into the U.S. Senate.

The two-term lieutenant governor said the three days were “fully packed.” A conservative Democrat, Mixson made close to 200 appointments before Republican Bob Martinez was sworn in.  

He and his wife Margie stayed all three nights in the governor’s mansion and had the governor’s staff over for a party on the first night.

