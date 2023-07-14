LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A former official for the town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is in hot water after deputies say he was allegedly caught with hundreds of files of child pornography.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it first began investigating a computer that had downloaded over 210 files of child porngraphy in late April.

Further investgiation identified the suspect as James Silverstone, a former Lauderdale-By-The-Sea commissioner, town fire chief, and volunteer Santa.

Deputies said after searching Silverstone’s home in May, they found “a number of electronic devices” that contained hundreds of videos and photos involving children as young as infants.

Silverstone turned himself in Thursday on 10 charges of transmission of child pornography by electronic device, according to the sheriff’s office.