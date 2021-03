Recessed into the wall above three Florida state Supreme Court justices, in Tallahassee, Fla., are two rectangular black ports which contain remote controlled cameras, shown left and right, as the high court’s new TV camera system was put through its paces, in this Sept. 8, 1997 file photo. From left are: Justice Ben Overton, Chief Justice Gerald Kogan and Justice Leander J. Shaw, Jr. Live televison coverage of the court will be made available across the state beginning in early November. (AP Photo/Mark Foley, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald Kogan has died.

A court spokesman says Kogan died Thursday. He was 87.

Kogan was known as a champion of opening public access to legal proceedings. He was appointed to the high court in 1987 by then-Gov. Bob Martinez, a Republican.

Kogan was chief justice of the court from 1996 to 1998, after which he went into private legal practice.