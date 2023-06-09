OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Disney worker was arrested again after deputies said he was caught taking video under a woman’s dress at a Florida Publix.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Jorge Diaz-Vega Jr. was arrested for the same crime in March when he worked at Walt Disney World.

Court documents show the incident happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at the Publix near Pleasant Hill Road and Bellalago Drive.

A woman said a man, later identified as Diaz-Vega, was following her and her husband inside Publix. She said the man eventually passed behind her and knelt to the side with his phone in his hand near the bakery section.

After the incident, the woman and her husband decided to follow Diaz-Vega around the store to see what he was doing. They told investigators that they believed Diaz-Vega may have taken photos of the woman and wanted to see if he would do it again.

The woman said she watched Diaz-Vega walk toward the checkout area and stand behind another woman. She said Diaz-Vega took out his phone and moved it underneath the woman’s dress.

The woman told investigators that she yelled at Diaz-Vega to stop. The woman’s husband followed Diaz-Vega and stopped him and took his phone.

When Diaz-Vega was confronted, he allegedly said, “I have been fired for this before. Please don’t call the police. I promise I will delete the pictures.” Diaz-Vega then left the store.

Investigators said they later found Diaz-Vega at his Kissimmee home and arrested him. He was charged with video voyeurism.