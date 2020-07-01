Former Disney employee paid herself, family over $100K in fraudulent refunds, FDLE says

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — A Disney employee tasked with issuing refunds to unhappy customers is accused of misdirecting more than $100,000 into her and her friends’ bank accounts.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jennifer Alejandra Insuasti, 32, of Kissimmee, is charged with one count of grand theft of $100,000 or more. She turned herself in on Monday in Osceola County.

Insuasti worked as a Guest Experience Services Coordinator at Disney. As part of her job, she would field complaints from unhappy guests and then offer them refunds, free tickets or free resort stays to resolve the issue.

Investigators said Insuasti would directly issue refund money into her own bank account, or bank accounts belonging to her friends and family.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Disney handed over records showing 41 fraudulent debit or credit card refunds and four fraudulent check refunds.

Guests still received their refunds, but money was stolen directly from her former employer.

Investigators said the incidents of fraud occurred beginning in March 2016 and continued through July 2018.

Investigators said that Insuasti would use old refund accounts as a cover when she redirected money into her personal account or the accounts of her friends.

The family members and friends who received some of the fraudulent refunds are also being investigated by the FDLE.

Investigators said they have probable cause to prove seven other people committed conspiracy and grand theft.

Insuasti is being held at the Osceola County Jail on $100,000 bail.