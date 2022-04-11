TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former coach of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is planning to speak on his former player’s death in Florida.

The news of Haskins’ death broke out Saturday, when his agent said that the quarterback was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol later confirmed that Haskins was walking along on I-595 when he was hit by a dump truck. He died at the scene.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day, Haskins’ coach when he played for Buckeyes, called the former quarterback’s death a tragedy.

““For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player,” he wrote on social media Saturday. “He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Day will be discussing Haskin’s death in a press conference at 10:30 a.m. EDT. You can watch the conference here.