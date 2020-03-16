Former candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum enters rehab for ‘alcohol abuse’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The former Democratic candidate for Florida governor has announced he will be entering a rehabilitation facility for alcohol abuse.

In a statement released by Gillum, he said, “Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated.”

He continued by saying, “I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.”

Gillum stated he will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years.

The news comes two days after Gillum was involved in a suspected drug-related incident this week.

According to a Miami Beach police report, Andrew Gillum was in a hotel room with two other men. One of the men he was with was treated for a possible drug overdose, the report says.

Gillum was under the influence of an unknown substance at the time of the incident, the police report says.

Officers noted in their report that they tried to talk to Gillum but stated Gillum was unable to communicate “due to his inebriated state.”

Gillum released the following statement to 8 On Your Side following the incident:

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” Gillum said. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts,” he added. “I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

