TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown faces yet another arrest in Florida over child support payments.

According to Miami-Dade County court documents first obtained by TMZ, a judge ruled that Brown, who also goes by “AB,” missed a $15,000 child support payment to his ex-girlfriend Wiltrice Jackson. The two share one child.

Documents noted Brown could avoid arrest if he completes the payment, plus an additional $5,000 in attorney fees.

According to Sports Illustrated, this is the second such case in four months that Brown has faced arrest for missing a child support payment. AB previously paid $30,000 plus fees after his arrest was ordered on April 14.