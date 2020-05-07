Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Former Bad Company singer Brian Howe dies in Florida at 66

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated image released by Marseille & Company Management shows Brian Howe. Howe, the former lead singer of the British rock band Bad Company, has died after suffering a heart attack at his Florida home. He was 66. Howe’s friend and manager, Paul Easton, confirmed the rocker’s Wednesday passing in a statement. Howe was found suffering from cardiac arrest at his Lake Placid, Florida, home. (Chloe Friedman/Marseille & Company Management via AP)

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (AP) — Brian Howe, the former lead singer of the British rock band Bad Company, has died after suffering a heart attack at his Florida home. He was 66.

Howe’s friend and manager, Paul Easton, confirmed the rocker’s Wednesday passing in a statement.

Howe was found suffering from cardiac arrest at his Lake Placid, Florida, home.

The Portsmouth, England, native began his U.S. career with Ted Nugent’s “Penetrator” album. Howe joined Bad Company in 1986 after the group’s original singer, Paul Rodgers, left.

Howe left Bad Company in 1994 to pursue a solo career.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss