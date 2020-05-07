Former Bad Company singer Brian Howe dies in Florida at 66

This undated image released by Marseille & Company Management shows Brian Howe. Howe, the former lead singer of the British rock band Bad Company, has died after suffering a heart attack at his Florida home. He was 66. Howe’s friend and manager, Paul Easton, confirmed the rocker’s Wednesday passing in a statement. Howe was found suffering from cardiac arrest at his Lake Placid, Florida, home. (Chloe Friedman/Marseille & Company Management via AP)

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (AP) — Brian Howe, the former lead singer of the British rock band Bad Company, has died after suffering a heart attack at his Florida home. He was 66.

Howe’s friend and manager, Paul Easton, confirmed the rocker’s Wednesday passing in a statement.

Howe was found suffering from cardiac arrest at his Lake Placid, Florida, home.

The Portsmouth, England, native began his U.S. career with Ted Nugent’s “Penetrator” album. Howe joined Bad Company in 1986 after the group’s original singer, Paul Rodgers, left.

Howe left Bad Company in 1994 to pursue a solo career.