‘Forget your purse, let’s go!’: Florida deputies rescue 73-year-old woman from sinking car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Central Florida sheriff’s office released dramatic video of its deputies rescuing a 73-year-old woman from her sinking car Saturday.

It happened Saturday night in the DeLand area. Deputies said the driver crashed into a retention pond and was unable to escape her sinking vehicle.

The first deputy on scene, Nicholas Maletto, headed into the water and began instructing the woman to work her way to the backseat so she could get to the open door. The front doors were already submerged in water and would not open.

Maletto was soon joined by Deputy Patrick O’Melia and together, they pulled the woman out of her car and onto shore. O’Melia even managed to save the woman’s purse on the way out.