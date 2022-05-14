TAMPA,Fla. (WFLA) — State and local authorities are investigating a food truck explosion during a seafood festival in Vero Beach, Florida on Saturday.

One person was flown to an Orlando hospital burn unit with severe burns, according to a Facebook post from the Vero Beach Police Department.

Officers said the food truck was a vendor at this weekend’s seafood festival held within Riverside Park.

Indian River County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshall’s Office Investigator were called to the scene to collect evidence. There were no other injuries.

Food truck explodes at Florida seafood festival (Credit: Vero Beach Police Department)

In a series of photos released by the department, the roof and walls of the food truck appeared to be blown off following the blast. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the explosion.

The Seafood Festival continued as scheduled.