TAMPA (WFLA) – After the tragic loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, The Foo Fighters have announced they will be canceling their remaining tour dates they have scheduled for 2022.

The band shared the news in a statement on their social media pages:

It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.

With Love,

Foo Fighters

The tour was set to take the band to stadiums, amphitheaters, and festivals throughout the world from April through December of 2022.

The band was set to perform at the Welcome To Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 22.

Hawkins died on Friday at 50 years old while on tour in South America.