Flu activity increasing throughout most of Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most counties in Florida reported increasing flu activity in the final week of 2019, according to the latest data from the state’s Department of Health.

Florida Health released its latest weekly flu report on Thursday. The report reviews flu activity from Dec. 22 through Dec. 28.

According to the report, “activity increased and remained above levels observed at this time in previous seasons.” The report also says elevated flu and flu-like activity was observed in all regions and in “higher risk” groups.

Almost all Florida counties reported seeing increasing flu activity last week. The 13 counties that did not report increasing activity reported hitting a plateau in activity.

You can find the latest statewide flu numbers here

Health officials are reminding everyone it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

“Flu shots take up to two weeks to become fully effective so it’s important to get vaccinated as soon as possible to reduce your chances of getting the flu this season,” the DOH said. “Annual vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from influenza and its potentially severe complications, and it is especially important for people at higher risk for complications.”

If you’re interested in getting the flu shot, you can find a location here.