Floridians supportive of a FL candidate for presidency in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – While most people haven’t even started to focus on the 2020 election, a new poll tested how supportive Floridians are of a 2024 Presidential race involving either the governor or Florida’s two US senators.

Many believe all three could vie for the Presidency.

Famed pollster Tony Fabrizio was polling for a business client.

He decided to tag on one question: Who is Floridian’s favorite son for president in 2024? Governor Ron DeSantis, US Senator Marco Rubio, or US Senator Rick Scott?

With his approval ratings soaring, DeSantis won hands down.

“I think the positions he’s taken have established him as a national leader,” said Morton Kline with the Zionist Organization Of America.

And the presidency was clearly on a lot of minds during the governor’s trade mission to Israel.

“I really hope and pray that he seeks national office sometime in the future,” Kline said.

At a luncheon, the governor sat next to big-time GOP donor Sheldon Adelson.

His wife Miriam Adelson praised DeSantis profusely.

“Ron is a warrior,” Miriam said.

After meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media asked DeSantis if he would consider a bid for president.

“Ah, certainly not in 2020. You can guarantee that,” DeSantis said.

2024’s election is still more than five years away.

Both DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio will face voters in 2022 and would have to win to be viable for the presidency.

Long-time GOP strategist Mac Stipanovich says a lot can happen in five years.

“As the poll numbers for Senator Scott and Senator Rubio tell you, the better people know you, the less they’re gonna like you,” Stipanovich said.

Rubio has already run once, and insiders in both DeSantis and Scott camps aren’t ruling it out.

An advantage for Governor DeSantis is that he can be in a Florida media market every day as the campaign heats up.

Scott and Rubio won’t have that luxury.