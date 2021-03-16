Floridians ranked 10th worst drivers in the United States

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY FEB. 20 AND THEREAFTER ** Traffic moves along SR-60 during rush hour Friday afternoon Feb. 11, 2005, in Brandon, Fla. Florida’s is the nation’s third fastest growing state with a population of 17.4 million. And growing just as fast are concerns with overcrowded roads and schools and taxed water and sewer […]

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida may be known for sunshine and amazing sports teams, but now the state may also be known for terrible drivers.

According to a new study conducted by Finder, Florida cracked the top 10 list of worst drivers in America. The top 10 states with the worst drivers have a few things in common — their drivers take many different risks and most are located in the south.

The findings state that Florida ranked number 10 in 2020 due to the state’s average percentage of DUIs, uninsured drivers and fatal accidents.

The study found that Florida led the nation in percentage of uninsured drivers at 26.7 percent, no other state was above 24 percent.

The study also shows that residents of Nevada rose to the top for the most traffic ticket searches, with California and Florida falling just behind.

Finder looked at information from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Google Trends to conduct its findings.

The top 10 worst drivers live in:

Mississippi Texas New Mexico Missouri Oklahoma Alabama Tennessee Kentucky Arkansas Florida

You can read the full report on Finder’s website.