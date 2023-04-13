TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — House lawmakers in Tallahassee voted 70-40 Thursday to reduce Florida’s current 15-week abortion rule to six weeks.

Those who are pro-abortion rights say most women don’t find out they’re pregnant until six weeks. While those against abortion say this is a step in the right direction.

“Ultimately our goal is to get abortion completely banned in Florida and we would follow what other states have done,” said Scott Mahurin, Florida Preborn Rescue Director.

Mahurin’s organization is a sidewalk counseling ministry that offers health and hope to women in crisis.

“I don’t think a six-week ban will close a lot of abortion facilities. We hope so, but we don’t know that for sure,” he said.

The bill prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy but allows exceptions for a mother who faces life-threatening harm or is a victim of rape, incest, or human trafficking.

“What that realistically means is that most people in Florida and the Tampa Bay area will have to seek abortion care outside of Florida,” said McKenna Kelley, Tampa Bay abortion fund board member.

It’s something McKenna Kelley with the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund started seeing when the 15-week abortion ban passed last summer. The fund helps pregnant Floridians over 15 weeks with travel related expenses for abortions at out-of-state clinics

“There are so many logistical barriers in a fact that practically it will be virtually impossible for most people to actually access abortion in Florida,” she said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law soon, but when it could go into effect is contingent on Florida’s Supreme Court challenging the state’s current ban.