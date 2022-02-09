Florida’s top doctor refuses to say if he’s vaccinated

FILE – Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo gestures as speaks to supporters and members of the media before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. A former supervisor of Ladapo declined to recommend him to lead the state’s health department during a background check, records show. Ladapo, appointed in September by DeSantis, has drawn scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting coronavirus vaccine mandates and other virus policies embraced by federal health officials. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo declined to disclose whether he has received a coronavirus vaccine during a contentious confirmation hearing where Democrats pressed the state’s top doctor to promote the shots.

Ladapo, appointed in September by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies.

During a confirmation hearing Tuesday, Democrats grew visibly frustrated with Ladapo.

Republicans on the committee later approved Ladapo’s confirmation.

He must now receive approval from the full Senate before he is officially confirmed.