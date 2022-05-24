TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Inflation continues to put costs beyond affordable as gas, groceries, and other necessities continue to see price increases. To bring relief to state residents and consumers, the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis drafted legislation, and approved, a series of 10 tax holidays to lower costs for residents.

The tax holidays have already started.

READING: May 14 to Aug. 14, 2022

Children’s books

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS: May 28 to June 10, 2022

Flashlights and lanterns

Radios

Tarps

Batteries

Smoke detectors

Generators

Coolers

Fire extinguishers

RELIEF FOR CHILD SUPPLIES: July 1 to June 30, 2023

Baby clothes

Toddler clothes

Children’s diapers (single-use diapers, reusable diapers, and reusable diaper inserts)

HOME IMPROVEMENT/DISASTER PREP: July 1 to June 30, 2024

Impact-resistant windows

Impact-resistant doors

Impact-resistant garage doors

FREEDOM WEEK: July 1 to July 7, 2022

Fishing supplies

Camping supplies

Sports equipment

Boating and Water Activity supplies

Pool Supplies

General Outdoor Supplies

Event tickets (sports, festivals, theatre, concerts, museums, movie tickets, state parks, ballet, fairs)

ENERGY EFFICIENT APPLIANCES: July 1 to June 30, 2023

Energy Star washing machines

Energy Star clothes dryers

Energy Star water heaters

Energy Star refrigerators

BACK TO SCHOOL: July 25 to Aug. 7, 2022

Clothing

Shoes

Backpacks

School supplies

Personal computers

Computer accessories

Non-recreational software

SKILLED WORKER TOOLS: Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, 2022

Power tools

Work boots

Safety equipment

Shop lights

Toolboxes

Belts

Plumbing and Electrical equipment

Industry textbooks and codebooks

GAS TAX HOLIDAY: Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022