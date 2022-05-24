TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Inflation continues to put costs beyond affordable as gas, groceries, and other necessities continue to see price increases. To bring relief to state residents and consumers, the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis drafted legislation, and approved, a series of 10 tax holidays to lower costs for residents.
The tax holidays have already started.
READING: May 14 to Aug. 14, 2022
- Children’s books
DISASTER PREPAREDNESS: May 28 to June 10, 2022
- Flashlights and lanterns
- Radios
- Tarps
- Batteries
- Smoke detectors
- Generators
- Coolers
- Fire extinguishers
RELIEF FOR CHILD SUPPLIES: July 1 to June 30, 2023
- Baby clothes
- Toddler clothes
- Children’s diapers (single-use diapers, reusable diapers, and reusable diaper inserts)
HOME IMPROVEMENT/DISASTER PREP: July 1 to June 30, 2024
- Impact-resistant windows
- Impact-resistant doors
- Impact-resistant garage doors
FREEDOM WEEK: July 1 to July 7, 2022
- Fishing supplies
- Camping supplies
- Sports equipment
- Boating and Water Activity supplies
- Pool Supplies
- General Outdoor Supplies
- Event tickets (sports, festivals, theatre, concerts, museums, movie tickets, state parks, ballet, fairs)
ENERGY EFFICIENT APPLIANCES: July 1 to June 30, 2023
- Energy Star washing machines
- Energy Star clothes dryers
- Energy Star water heaters
- Energy Star refrigerators
BACK TO SCHOOL: July 25 to Aug. 7, 2022
- Clothing
- Shoes
- Backpacks
- School supplies
- Personal computers
- Computer accessories
- Non-recreational software
SKILLED WORKER TOOLS: Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, 2022
- Power tools
- Work boots
- Safety equipment
- Shop lights
- Toolboxes
- Belts
- Plumbing and Electrical equipment
- Industry textbooks and codebooks
GAS TAX HOLIDAY: Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022
- Save $0.25 cents per gallon