Florida’s request for Pandemic EBT program approved

(WESH) – More aid may be on the way for Floridians who are struggling financially because of the pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced federal approval of the state’s request to implement a Pandemic EBT program.

That would bring added benefits to families of more than 2 million children who lost access to free or reduced school meals during school closures.

Families eligible to receive free or reduced-price school meals will automatically receive this benefit during the month of June, no further action is needed from recipients at this time, according to a press release from Gov. DeSantis’ office.

Commissioner Nikki Fried says the program will help ensure families in need will have access to fresh, healthy nutrition during these challenging times.

Eligible families will automatically receive the supplemental benefit in June.

For more information on the P-EBT benefit program, click here.

