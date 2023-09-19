TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s hourly minimum wage is set to increase on Sept. 30.

In 2020, voters approved an initiative that would gradually raise the state minimum wage each year until hitting $15 in 2026. Before the ballot measure went into effect, Florida’s minimum wage matched the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

The minimum wage in Florida is currently $11 per hour for non-tipped employees and $7.98 for tipped employees. These amounts will increase by $1 (to $12 and $8.98, respectively) on Sept. 30.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, the estimated living wage for a Florida family with two children and two working parents is just over $25 per hour, or $90,121 annually after taxes. For a single person with no children, the living wage is estimated at $17.72 per hour, or $32,267 annually after taxes.

Florida’s minimum wage will reach $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026.