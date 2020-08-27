Florida’s medical marijuana industry gets permission to sell edible products

This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – New rules published this week by the Florida Department of Health give the state’s medical marijuana industry permission to sell edible products.

The rules were published by the health department’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use on Wednesday.

The state’s licensed marijuana dispensaries can now produce and sell THC-infused edible products like brownies and candy.

The rules say the edibles must be lozenges, baked goods, gelatins, chocolates or drink powders.

Candy that bears a resemblance to any already commercially available candy will not be permitted. The state said the edibles shall also be produced in a manner to minimize color intensity and other color and visual characteristics attractive to children.

The rules take effect immediately.

