Florida’s medical marijuana industry gets permission to sell edible products

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – New rules published this week by the Florida Department of Health give the state’s medical marijuana industry permission to sell edible products.
The rules were published by the health department’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use on Wednesday.
The state’s licensed marijuana dispensaries can now produce and sell THC-infused edible products like brownies and candy.
The rules say the edibles must be lozenges, baked goods, gelatins, chocolates or drink powders.
Candy that bears a resemblance to any already commercially available candy will not be permitted. The state said the edibles shall also be produced in a manner to minimize color intensity and other color and visual characteristics attractive to children.
The rules take effect immediately.
