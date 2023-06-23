TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of pets will be looking for forever homes this weekend in Florida.

Petco is partnering with local shelters across the state to find homes for dogs and cats during a three-day event.

Several shelters will attend an event at the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City this weekend. Other shelters will participate at their main locations.

The event at the Strawberry Festival Grounds will be open on Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

(WFLA)

The following local shelters will participate in the three-day event:

All pets will be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations and adoption fees will be waived.

“We know that Floridians love animals and there is no better way to add a family member than by adopting from your local shelter. Summers are notoriously challenging for shelters nationwide and this is an opportunity to change the lives of so many dogs and cats – not just those adopted but also the ones who will come to shelters in the months afterward,” said Denise Deisler, Jacksonville Humane Society CEO.