Florida’s license-free saltwater fishing days returns this weekend

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dust off the tackle box and grab your fishing pole!

Florida’s license-free fishing days get underway this weekend, meaning those who don’t yet have a fishing license can go saltwater fishing this Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. Next weekend, June 13 and 14, you can go freshwater fishing without a license.

The saltwater waiver covers any recreational harvest that would require a saltwater fishing license, such as crabbing, lobstering, scalloping, etc. You’ll still need to follow the rules and bag and size limits.

The FWC offers eight license-free fishing days each year, but residents can get an annual license for $17.

Licenses and permits are available online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, in person at a license agent or tax collector’s office or by calling toll-free 888-FISH-FLORIDA (888-347-4356).

