Florida COVID-19 dashboard manager raises red flags about accuracy of state data after being fired

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News/WFLA) – Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard, which has been praised and celebrated by officials in Washington in recent months, is now at the center of a controversy after the firing of the woman who designed and managed it.

Rebekah Jones alleges she was fired for being too transparent. The architect and former manager of the state’s coronavirus dashboard made the disturbing claim in a letter to her former team.

In the letter that was reported on by Florida Today, Jones says her office is no longer managing the dashboard and is not involved in the publication, fixing of errors or answering of questions.

She also warned she doesn’t know what the new team’s intentions are for data access.

“As a word of caution, I would not expect the new team to continue the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process during the first two months. After all, my commitment to both is largely (arguably entirely) the reason I am no longer managing it,” Jones said in the email.

For Pam Marsh, president of the First Amendment Foundation, the accusation is disheartening.

“How do we make decisions based on information that’s, A: inaccurate, and now we have this reason distrust it?” said Marsh.

Marsh also pointed out the timing of Jones’ firing as suspect.

In the email, Jones claims to have been let go on May 5, just one day after the first phase of the governor’s reopening plan went into effect.

“When the administration needs the data to show that the curve is not just flattening, but going down,” said Marsh.

We reached out to Jones via email and phone. We also contacted her on Facebook, but only received an automated message saying she was not doing interviews.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office and the Department of Health also did not reply to our request for comment.

The Miami Herald, however, did receive a statement claiming the same team would still be managing the dashboard.

The question now becomes: How reliable are the state’s numbers and how smoothly are the reopening plans truly going?

We’ll continue pushing for an answer from the governor. He is holding a news conference Tuesday evening.

