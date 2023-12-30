Related video: Last-minute shoppers crowd Tampa Bay-area businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sunshine State is ringing in the New Year with its 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday – marking the first time Florida is doing a tax-free shopping holiday in January.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 1, until Sunday, Jan. 14, these qualifying items will be exempt from tax:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item.

per item. Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item.

per item. Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less .

. Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

The tax holiday, however, does not apply to these items:

Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100.

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50.

Books that are not otherwise exempt.

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500.

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes.

Rentals of any eligible items.

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items.

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

“This being new, we are hoping that people will get out and take advantage of the savings opportunities in the start of the new year,” Scott Shalley, president of the Florida Retail Federation told WPBF. “We are going to see many retailers have sales of their own to piggyback.”

A full breakdown of what items qualify during the 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday can be found below:

For more information on other Florida sales tax holidays, click here.