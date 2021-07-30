Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday returns this weekend: Here’s what you can buy tax free

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday returns this weekend, meaning parents can save on a variety of school supplies, clothing and other items.

School supplies for $15 or less, clothing purchases of $60 or less per item and the first $1,000 of computers and accessories are exempt from state and local taxes during the holiday, which runs from Saturday, July 31 to Monday, Aug. 9.

The sales tax holiday will not apply to:

• Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;

• Any school supply item selling for more than $15;

• Books that are not otherwise exempt;

• Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes;

• Rentals or leases of any eligible items;

• Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or

• Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

The Florida Retail Federation said the average family was expected to spend up to $900 in school supplies this year. They said during the holiday, Floridians will save an estimated $69.4 million in taxes.

Here are some examples of items that are exempt from taxes during the holiday:

(Source: Florida Dept. of Revenue)

