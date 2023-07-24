TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s almost time for children to head back to the classroom, and the state of Florida is helping parents save money on their new clothes and school supplies.

The annual Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins Monday, July 24.

The following items will be exempt from sales tax:

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less

Most school supplies selling for $50 or less

Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less

Computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use)

Parents can find a more detailed list of items included in the sales tax holiday on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Freedom Summer sales tax holiday

Several other sales tax holidays are currently underway, including the Freedom Summer sales tax holiday. Admission to live events and certain items are exempt from sales tax until Sept 4.

You can read more about the Freedom Summer sales tax holiday here.

Floridians can also purchase Energy Star appliances, gas stoves and ranges, and impact-resistant windows and doors, without sales tax through June 30, 2024.

Energy Star sales tax holiday

Washing machines, clothes dryers, and water heaters that cost less than $1,500

Refrigerators or combination refrigerators/freezers that cost less than $4,500

More information about the Energy Star sales tax holiday is available on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Gas Stoves sales tax holiday

Applies to any gas range or cooktop fueled by combustible gas

Does not include outdoor gas grills, camping stoves, or other portable stoves

More information about the Gas Stoves sales tax holiday is available on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Home Hardening sales tax holiday

Impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors

More information about the Home Hardening sales tax holiday is available on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Additional sales tax holidays are scheduled for later this summer. The Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 and the Tool Time sales tax holiday runs from Sept. 2 to Sept 8.