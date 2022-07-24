TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians can purchase back-to-school items without added sales tax beginning on July 25.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday is a 13 day period where certain items like school supplies and clothing are exempt from sales tax, as long as they are priced below a certain value.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the following types of items will be exempt from sales tax from July 25 to August 7:

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less

Most school supplies selling for $50 or less

Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less

Computers and accessories (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use) selling for $1,500 or less

For more information on the tax holiday and full list of qualifying items, click here.