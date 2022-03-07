Florida’s average price of gas surpasses $4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers in Florida and across the U.S. continue to feel the pain at the pump as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters another week.

On Monday morning, the average price of gasoline was $4.007 per gallon in Florida, the most expensive it’s been since April 2012, according to AAA. The national average was $4.065.

“Unfortunately, more price hikes are on the way and drivers may soon begin to see record high prices at the pump,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Gas prices are being dragged higher by sky high oil prices, which are surging in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, thus intensifying global supply concerns in what was already a very tight market due to the pandemic.”

U.S. oil prices spiked 26% last week, rising a little more than $24 per barrel. The increase in oil prices meant a 60-cent spike in gas prices. The state average went up 44 cents last week with AAA projecting another potential 10-15 cent hike in gas prices. If that happens, Florida gas prices would move toward around $4.12 per gallon, surpassing the previous all-time high. The current record high price for regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is $4.08 per gallon, a record set in July 2008.

As of this writing, the current average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.973. The current average in Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice is $4.005. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it’s $3.971. The average price of gas in Sebring is $3.956.