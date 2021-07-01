Florida’s Accountability and Program Support changes how children are taken into custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeals a cost sharing plan for detention costs between Florida counties and the Department of Juvenile Justice, and creates a new accountability and support program within the DJJ.

The new law amends Florida’s Statues to retain a program called the “Accountability and Program Support” with the DJJ. The program was created in the previous fiscal year’s budget legislation. Last year’s version of the program changed the name of the service from “Prevention and Victim Services” to “Prevention Services” because DJJ has not provided victim services for multiple years, according to the state legislature.

The changes implemented by this year’s law, HB 885, include new requirements for handling how children are taken into custody, court dates, and alternative consequences, by amending multiple state statutes.

The first set of changes adjusts child appearances at court and how to take a child into custody if they do not show up for their court date.

From the new law:

Before a court can issue an order to take a child into custody for failure to appear, it has to consider whether the absence was willful

Whether the notice was sent to the child’s address from the official court record

Whether anyone gave notice to the child in any format

Whether the child is represented by an attorney, and if that attorney has information about the willfulness of the nonappearance, or if it was beyond the child’s control

Whether a representative of the DJJ contacted, or attempted to contact, the child

Whether DJJ has other information to help the court decide to take the child into custody or not

Going forward, each judicial circuit will be required to develop a written plan about alternative consequences, based on sanctions reflecting the seriousness of the violations and multiple other factors.

Those factors include:

The assessed criminogenic needs and risks of the child

The child’s age and maturity

The effectiveness of the sanction or incentive for motivating the child to behave in compliance with the law

Alternative consequences and the written plan must be developed by the judicial circuit alongside judges, the state attorney, the public defender, the regional counsel, relevant law enforcement agencies, and the DJJ.

The law also repeals Florida Statute 985.686, which created a cost sharing plan between DJJ and Florida counties for detention of juveniles. Now, the plan is controlled by a different statute to ensure that counties are not “fiscally constrained” and do not have to pay for detention care costs.

Starting with Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the law says that the DJJ must consult with the Florida Department of Education and is authorized to evaluate alternative models for providing and funding education services for youths in detention and residential facilities.

The evaluation has to include material gathered through information requests, and must check the “viability” for the alternative models, as well as provide for assessments and direct educational services that include “special education, career and technical educational services, transition planning, educational program accountability standards, research-based best practices for educating justice-involved youth, and the recruitment, hiring and training of teachers.”

The law says the training and evaluation requirements included in the law expire June 1, 2022.