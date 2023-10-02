TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker recently filed a bill aiming to rename an iconic state highway after the late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

On Friday, Rep. Chuck Clemons filed HB-91, which would rename SR-A1A to “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” along Florida’s east coast – all the way from the Georgia state line to Key West.

Born and raised on the Gulf coast, Buffett carved out a niche in popular music with hits like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” combining elements of the country, rock and folk genres, with a tropical twist. He created an empire of restaurants, hotels, merchandise, timeshares and even cannabis products under the Margaritaville brand, with themes inspired by his music and his longtime home of Key West.

A1A has become synonymous with Florida beach culture. Buffett named his fifth studio album after the highway. It is also referenced in the song “Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season,” which appears on the album.

The singer-songwriter died last month after battling a rare form of skin cancer for four years. Following his death, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags be flown half-staff in Key West and the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee.

Clemons’ bill would require the Florida Department of Transportation to “erect suitable markers designating Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” by Aug. 30, 2024. It would take effect immediately after becoming law.

The 2024 Florida legislative session begins in January.