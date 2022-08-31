TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s fleet of tax holidays continue, this time giving shoppers for the first time tax relief when they buy work tools and equipment.

The seven-day ‘Tool Time’ holiday will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items beginning Labor Day weekend.

This latest one is for power tools, work equipment, and textbooks for those studying to be plumbers, engineers, and more. The tax holiday starts Saturday Sept. 3 and ends Sept. 9.

Shoppers can expect the tax pause to affect the following items for the “2022 Skilled Worker Tools Sales Tax Holiday,” as it’s been called by the state legislature.

Power tools

Work boots

Safety equipment

Shop lights

LED flashlights

Toolboxes

Belts

Plumbing and Electrical equipment

Industry textbooks and codebooks

A release from the governor’s office when the tax bill was signed into law estimated the September tax holiday would save consumers in Florida about $12.4 million.

It’s one of several planned relief efforts to save state residents and consumers amid a year full of inflation affecting everything from gas to groceries. To provide relief, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers approved a series of tax holidays beginning in 2022, with some continuing into 2023.

The next tax holiday to start in Florida will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 and give residents $0.25 off per gallon at the pump.