Florida’s 1st case of Brazil P.1 COVID variant reported, CDC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a case of the Brazil P.1 coronavirus variant in Florida.

The Sunshine State is now the fourth state in the U.S. to report a case of the P.1 variant. There are five total cases nationwide:

Minnesota: 2 cases

Oklahoma: 1 case

Maryland: 1 case

Florida: 1 case

According to the CDC, the P.1 variant “was first identified in travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan, in early January. This variant contains a set of additional mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies.”

Center for Disease Control and Prevention

The CDC said the P.1 variant was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January.

In addition to the Brazil variant, the CDC is reporting 1,523 cases of the United Kingdom B.1.1.7 variant in 42 total states. As of Thursday, Florida accounts for 433 B.1.1.7 variant cases.

Additionally, 21 cases of the South Africa B.1.351 have been reported in 10 states across the U.S. Florida has not reported that variant yet.

The CDC said while new variants can cause concern, “it’s important to understand that genetic mutations are expected, and some variants can spread and become predominant while others subside.”

The agency also mentioned that the variants mentioned above “seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants,” which could could more coronavirus cases to pop up or be reported.

For the latest information and tally of the reported COVID variant cases in the United States, please visit the CDC’s COVID-19 website.