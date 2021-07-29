Florida zoo: Man injured by jaguar after crossing barrier

FILE – In this undated file photo a jaguar is shown. Environmental groups and scientists with two universities are suggesting that U.S. wildlife managers consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and existing segments of the border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats north of the U.S.-Mexico boundary would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. (The Arizona Republic via AP, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal’s enclosure.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Officials say the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A zoo spokeswoman says the man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet of space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence.

Officials say the man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence. A 12-year-old cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him.