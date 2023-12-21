TAMPA (WFLA) — A Florida soldier who died during World War II was finally accounted for 81 years after his death, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

On Thursday, the DPAA announced U.S. Army Private Robert L. A. Hurst, who was 21 when he died a prisoner of war in WWII, was accounted for on July 10 of this year.

Hurst, of Wabasso, Florida, was a member of the 429th Signal Maintenance Company when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1942.

Hurst was one of thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members who were captured and interned at POW camps, DPAA said.

Those prisoners of war were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and held at the Cabanatuan POW camp where more than 2,500 prisoners perished.

The DPAA said historical records show Hurst died on July 27, 1942, and was buried with other prisoners at the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 225.

Hurst’s remains, as well as the remains of other unidentified remains of those associated with Common Grave 225, were sent to DPAA for analysis back in 2018. Scientist were able to identify Hurst using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome DNA analysis from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.

Hurst is set to be buried in Vero Beach, Florida, on a date to be determined.