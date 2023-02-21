OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman accused of driving the wrong way blamed oncoming traffic for the crash, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the woman intentionally drove westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 98 near Hulburt Field.

Witnesses said the woman, later identified as 20-year-old Anessia Jines, was speeding in her Nissan Sentra and deliberately swerving to try to collide with oncoming traffic on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said Jines hit a Toyota being driven by a 71-year-old woman. The 71-year-old woman suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

An off-duty deputy tried to detain Jines as she attempted to walk away. He said that Jines asked him “Why are you touching me? and he replied, “because you could have killed someone.”

Jines allegedly told the deputy that she didn’t care and it was “their bad.”

Deputies said Jines also refused to walk to the patrol car.

Jines was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.