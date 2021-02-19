DeSantis: Florida to open federally-run vaccine sites in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After criticizing President Joe Biden’s plan for federal vaccine sites, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state has been working with the federal government to open the first federally-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Florida.

The four vaccination sites are coming to Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville on March 3. The sites operate seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each site will also have a mobile clinic that can vaccinate around 500 people per day.

One of the sites will be located at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue in Tampa. The other sites will be at Valencia College, 1800 S. Kirkman Road in Orlando, Gateway Mall, 5200 Norwood Avenue in Jacksonville, and Miami-Dade Community College, 11380 NW 27th Avenue in Miami.

President Joe Biden has been using FEMA and the National Guard to run vaccination clinics across the United State instead of leaving it solely up to state and local authorities.

DeSantis previously dismissed the president’s federal vaccine distribution plan, calling it a “big mistake.”

“I saw some of this stuff Biden’s putting out, that he’s going to create these FEMA camps,” DeSantis said on Jan. 19. “I can tell you, that’s not necessary in Florida.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.