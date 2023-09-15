DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two women were arrested after they were accused of tossing a baby back and forth outside of a Florida bar.

Brianna Lafoe, 19, and Sierrah Newell, 20 were arrested just before 1 a.m. outside of Coyote Ugly Saloon, according to a report from NBC affiliate WESH.

The women were accused of being intoxicated and tossing a baby back and forth on the sidewalk. The situation escalated after a group sitting on the patio told them to stop and started filming the women.

“In return, (Lafoe) started throwing the baby up and down a little too aggressively,” witness Jahada Rasheed told WESH.

(WESH)

Lafoe was caught on security camera video walking up to the group with the baby in her arms, hitting a woman.

“And then what she did that really surprised me, then she put the baby upside down. It was like hold up. This is getting way too far,” Rasheed told WESH.

The arrest report alleged that one of the women held the baby by the ankles, upside down, and shook it. The child was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered marks on their back and a possible broken leg.

Both Newell and Lafoe were charged with child abuse. Lafoe was also charged with battery.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about the incident, according to police.