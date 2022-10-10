TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.

The Lottery said Maribel Angeles Ramirez, 31, of Tallahassee claimed her prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game Monday as a lump sum of $820,000.

Angeles Ramirez got the winning ticket from a Sunoco gas station on Mahan Drive in Tallahassee, which will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

People who play the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game have a chance to win a top prize of $25 million, although the overall probability of winning any prize is 1 in 4.50.